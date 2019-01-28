Pune’s innovative minds compete at MIBM’s ‘Mangalya 7.0’

P E Society's Modern Institute of Business Management (MIBM) is organising the seventh edition of its annual management fest ‘Mangalya 7.0 ‘. The fest which started on January 28 will go on till January 30. It will be a platform for inter collegial war of prowess and knowledge, where the best of innovative minds compete out for the top position. Mangalya signifies piousness and purity. The chief guest for the fest will be Tejasvi Satpute, deputy commissioner of police, traffic department.

The theme of the fest is ‘Start-up India’ where students will depict class and style through various innovative management games. Students from colleges across Pune will participate in the fest.

“This fest is a great platform for the students to showcase their talents. We received an overwhelming response in the last 6 years of this fest. We are confident that this year the participation would certainly surpass the previous year record” said Dr Vijayalakshmi Srinivas, director, MIBM.

Management games include clash of thoughts (debate), power of imagination (new product development), catch 22 (case study), vigyapan (ad mad).

1) Clash of thoughts (debate)

2) Power of imagination (new product development)

3) Catch 22 (case study)

4)Vigyapan (ad mad)

Sports games include

1) Striker (carrom)

2) Kurukshtra (chess)

3)Power of unity (tug of war)

4)Run-Neeti (box cricket),

5) Fit for Fight (box football),

6)Win the Shuttle (badminton)

Fun games include

1 )Rin to win (ludo)

2) Act to react (one min game)

3) Net play (LAN game)

4) Catch the clue (treasure hunt)

5) Rangmanch (street play)

6) Karaoke (singing competition).

The sponsors for the event are Cafe foodgasms, Nitrogen salon, Agarwal classes, ACC’s classes, Cosmos bank, Trimurti gym, La kheer de.

First Published: Jan 28, 2019 15:55 IST