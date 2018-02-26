Pune’s KIoSS holds conference on post-independence reservation, communal differences in India

Based on the objective to understand various communal hues of the country and their current socio-political and economic position, the reservation cell of the Karve Institute of Social Service (KIoSS) organised a two-day conference on Saturday and Sunday. The eighth edition of the conference this year was focused on the theme- ‘70 years of Independence and Bahujan Samaj (Society with people in minority).

According to one of the students, Sharmila, who preferred to go by her first name, “It is necessary to understand and discuss the position of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Third-Genders, Other Backward Classes, Denotified Tribes, Nomadic Tribes and minorities in this system, so that sustainable efforts are made at resolving their issues. And, that is the very motive behind organising this two-day state-level conference.”

The student-organised conference also had participation from colleges across Maharashtra including Mumbai University, Bharati Vidyapeeth University, Pune; Tilak Maharashtra University, Pune; Walchand College of Social Work, Solapur; Yashwantrao Chavan School Of Social Work ; Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Tuljapur and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, Aurangabad.

Speaking on the third gender community in India, one of the speakers, Disha Shaikh, trans-rights activist and poet, said, "In our society, if we want to glorify somebody or keep them beneath our feet,we show that we worship them like God. And exactly that has happened in case of individuals from the third gender community. To truly help them achieve what they deserve, we need to come out of that mindset.

“Further, the so called limitation we associate with the gender or any other gender is a consequence of such a mentality. For instance, the issue about motherhood. We need to realise that motherhood does not come with the gender, it is not defined by it but by nature. Similarly, the society shuns impotent individuals. Why? Impotency is also a disease like diabetes and blood pressure. We need to come out of such a mentality,” she added.