Pune’s Shashwat Bhome wins bronze at national swimming meet

For 10-year-old Shashwat Bhome winning a medal at his first national swimming tournament has been a memorable experience. In the 100m freestyle, he grabbed the bronze with a time of 01:08.60.

R Navneeth Gowda of Karnataka won gold with 01:07.57, while Sanskar Bhuyan of Assam clocked 01:07.84 for silver.

“I am happy to win a medal in my first nationals. I have few more events to go in this tournament and am hoping to do better,” said Shashwat, a Class 5 student of Abhinav English school.

Shashwat trains with Narendra Acharekar at Harmony Club in Pune.

“We have observed that if we put too much strain on swimmers at a very young age, they get medals, but eventually they get worn out at the age of 17-19. So, we have decided to train our young wards with a different method and Shashwat is our first swimmer under the new technique,” said Acharekar.

“We didn’t put him under a strenuous training routine, instead, just corrected his technique and posture. So, compared to other swimmers, he was kind of relaxed. Now when he turns 15, we will start working on his strength and stamina, and will get results at the age of 18-19,” he added.

Swadesh continues medal hunt

Swadesh Mondal who trains at the SAI Glenmark TIDM programme at Delhi and represents Bengal has nearly managed to retain the individual championships for the Boys group 2 by winning his fourth medal with yet another national record in the 100m breaststroke, with a time of 01:07.51.