Pune school booked for mistreating disabled child

A Pune-based school was booked for mistreatment of a seven-year-old child with disabilities. The school was identified as Goenka International School located along Ahmednagar Road in Pune.

A case under Sections 419, 406, 311, 317, 323, 120(b) of Indian Penal Code (IPC); Section 17(1)(2) of Right to Education Act; Section 23 of Juvenile Justice Act, 2000; and Sections 75 and 82 of Juvenile Justice Act, 2015 was registered against 12 people from the school, including directors Sandip Goenka and wife Archana Goenka. The case was registered at the Yerawada police station and will be investigated by police sub inspector (PSI) Praveen Deshmukh of Yerawada police station.

The incident of mental and emotional mistreatment, according to the complaint, took place between April 11, 2017 and September 27, 2017. The parents of the seven-year-old have alleged that the school staff mistreated the child and failed to inform them.

“The school is in violation of Article 21 of the Constitution of India,” reads the complaint in the case. Article 21 states that “No person shall be deprived of his life or personal liberty except according to procedure established by law.”

The parents of the child have claimed that they approached the district education authorities followed by state education department authorities but to no avail. Their complaint was looked into by Ganesh Gawade, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), who gave the order of registering a case in the matter. Gawade has also spearheaded Pune police commissioner Rashmi Shukla’s brainchild project Police Kaka.