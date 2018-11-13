Pune sub-junior girls clinch gold, cadets settle for silver in state TT

Pune: The city girls’ teams clinched one gold and one silver medal at the 49th inter district and 80th state table tennis championship at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports complex in Balewadi on Monday.The day did not start well for the Pune team as girls in the cadet category went down 2-3 against Mumbai suburban district table tennis association (MSDTTA) in the final.

In the afternoon, the sub-junior girls brought joy to the Pune squad by beating Nashik 3-1 and clinch gold with Pritha Vartikar, captain of the side, winning all her three matches.

“The first match was an easy contest. The doubles which I partnered with Radhika (Sakpal) was a tough match, but our teamwork got the better of the opponents,” Vartikar said.

Vartikar first defeated Sayali Baxi 11-3, 11-7, 11-9, and the number 1 ranked sub-junior player outplayed Taneesha Kotecha 11-5, 12-10, 11-8 in the reverse singles match.

“Taneesha is a very good player and I am happy to beat her and win points for my team,” she said.

Mrunmayee Raikhelkar, who lost the contest 3-11, 5-11, 11-9, 11-7, 6-11 to Taneesha, admitted to not performing at her best and gifting the game to the opponent. “I was 2-0 down and made it 2-all after the fourth game, but my habit of making silly errors cost me the match,” said Mrunmayee.

Team picture of sub-junior category (from left) Radhika Sakpal, Pritha Vartikar, Mrunmayee Raikhelkar and Aneeha D’Souza after winning the gold in team event. (HT PHOTO)

Radhika, who played four matches on the trot – first three matches in the cadet category and then the doubles with Vartikar for the sub-junior category — was happy with her performance, but felt that the cadet teams could have won a gold medal.

“I was upset after losing the last match of the cadet category, but my mother encouraged me during the doubles in the sub-junior category. We did not start well, but the advice given by my coach Deepti Chaphekar helped me win the match,” said Radhika.

“Deepti didi is the best. She guides us so well that we can win points easily after having a pep talk with her during the match. We all enjoy her company,” said Aneeha D’Souza, the fourth member of the sub-junior team.

Cadet team settles for silver

Radhika along with Devyani Kulkarni kept Pune in the run for the top spot, but errors in the initial moments of the match allowed MSDTTA girls to walk home with the gold medal. Devyani went down 4-11, 8-11, 11-8, 11-8, 3-11 to Sana D’Souza in the first match.

Radhika made the contest 1-all by defeating Hardee Patel 11-5, 11-6, 11-8 and also helped Pune to clinch the doubles partnering with Devyani. The duo defeated Sana and Hardee. Leading the contest 2-1, Pune had an edge going into the fourth match, but Radhika and Devyani failed to win their respective matches and went down 2-3.

“I need to focus on placement of the ball in future and need to have patience while playing the match,” said Devyani.

Star performers of the day

Sana D’souza (MSDTTA cadets team)

“We were determined to win at any cost. There was little pressure on us, but after defeating Radhika I was sure that we can win the gold.”

Hardee Patel (MSDTTA cadets team)

“Pune was the defending champions so pressure was on us. The way my captain (Sana) defeated Sakpal gave me the confidence to win the last match.”

Pritha Vartikar (Pune sub-juniors team)

“I am happy to win the gold medal. Credit to the team as they played really well and we enjoy each other’s company a lot.”

Radhika Sakpal (Pune cadet and sub-junior team)

“Playing back-to-back matches was a bit tiring and that was the only reason I lost the third match in the cadet category.”

Results (Final):

Girls

Sub-juniors : Pune bt Nashik 3-1(Pritha Vartikar bt Sayali Baxi 11-3, 11-7, 11-9; Mrunmayee Raikhelkar lost to Taneesha Kotecha 3-11, 5-11, 11-9, 11-7, 6-11; Pritha Vartikar and Radhika Sakpal bt Sayali Baxi and Taneesha Kotecha 9-11, 11-7, 3-11, 12-10, 11-7; Pritha Vartikar bt Taneesha Kotecha 11-5, 12-10, 11-8.)

Cadet: MSDTTA bt Pune 3-2 (Sana D’souza bt Devyani Kulkarni 11-4, 11-8, 8-11, 8-11, 11-3; Hardee Patel lost to Radhika Sakpal 5-11, 6-11, 8-11; Sana D’souza and Hardee Patel lost to Radhika Sakpal and Devyani Kulkarni 8-11, 9-11, 9-11; Sana D’souza bt Radhika Sakpal 11-8, 6-11, 4-11, 11-8, 11-9; Hardee Patel bt Devyani Kulkarni 11-4, 11-6, 11-5.)

First Published: Nov 13, 2018 16:33 IST