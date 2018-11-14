Pune teacher arrested after student suffers from paralysis

On Tuesday morning, the Shivajinagar police arrested the school teacher whose beating allegedly resulting in partial paralysis of one of his pupil.

The arrested man was identified as Sandeep Gade, 48, an art teacher at the Shri Shivaji Preparatory Military School (SSPMS) located along Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj road in Shivajinagar. Prasanna Patil, 11, informed his parents that Gade kept his hand on the desk and hit him, slapped him and pressed the lower part of his neck causing physical as well as mental trauma.

The complaint in the matter, lodged by his father Shailendra Patil, 41, claims that corporal punishment was meted out to Prasanna by Gade between October 15 and October 25. The aunt of the child said that doctors in Baramati suspect him to be suffering from Bell’s palsy, a condition that renders one side of the face paralysed.Gade had been teaching at the school for 18 years. The police will be investigating if he has been a part of violent incidents or severe corporal punishment at the school in the past.

“We will record the school authorities’ statement in the matter to check his record,” said police sub-inspector (PSI) Sagar Garud of Shivajinagar police station who is investigating the case.The accused was later produced in a local court which remanded him in police custody till November 15, police said.

“We have recorded the statements of the child’s mother, his paternal aunt, aunt’s husband, and his grandfather so far. His father is the complainant,” police sub-inspector Garud said.

The police are investigating the sequence of events when the child was home and when the symptoms started showing.The parents of the child had alleged that the school had resisted providing closed circuit television (CCTV) footage of the class.

A case under Section 325 (punishment for voluntarily causing grievous hurt) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Section 75 (punishment for cruelty to child) of Juvenile Justice Act, 2015 was registered at Shivajinagar police station.Upon conviction, Section 325 of Indian Penal Code invites imprisonment up to seven years and fine while the Section of Juvenile Justice Act invites imprisonment for three to ten years along with fine.

