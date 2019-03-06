Pune traffic department gets hydraulic towing vans, fine charges may go up

The Pune police traffic department, are implementing a new system to curb the issue of indiscriminate parking the city, post receiving instructions from Additional Chief Secretary (Home).

The department will be replacing the old towing trucks with 25 hydraulic towing vans (for two wheelers) and 10 hydraulic towing vans (for four wheelers) by the end of this month. The traffic police will be following the footsteps of their counterparts in Mumbai, and citizens caught parking in a no parking zone will be fined Rs 436 for a two wheeler and Rs 672 for a four wheeler. Every hydraulic towing van is fitted with a camera, Global Positioning System (GPS), public announcement system, searchlight and a POS terminal. The camera will capture the exact location from where the vehicle was towed. The information will subsequently be uploaded to a central server, said traffic department officials.

When asked about the new towing charges , Pankaj Deshmukh, deputy commissioner of Pune (Traffic) said “ We are yet to sign the agreement with the service provider. We are yet to finalise the prices.”

The hydraulic pick up vans will be stationed at strategic locations in the city and aid respective traffic divisions on disciplining the traffic on city roads claimed the traffic police. Vidharbha Infotech, the private contractor has been awarded the contract and is the executing authority for Pune.

Two wheeler towing charge for Mumbai Rs 436

Rs 200 towing charge

Rs 200 as no parking charge

Rs 36 GST

Four Wheeler towing charge

Rs 400 towing charge

Rs 200 as no parking charge

Rs 72 as GST

Existing two wheeler towing charge Rs 50

Existing Four wheeler towing charge Rs 250

Rupees Towing charges

First Published: Mar 06, 2019 15:23 IST