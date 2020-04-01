Pune u-19 cricket sensation Siddhesh Veer dedicates lockdown to fitness, watching Tendulkar videos

pune

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 16:46 IST

Siddhesh Veer, India u-19 cricketer

The city’s cricket sensation, Siddhesh Veer, who made his presence felt in the 2020 under -19 World Cup with the Man of the Match award against Sri Lanka is strictly following the stay at home orders during the lockdown. Missing his ground practice, Veer is dedicating three to four hours to fitness. Veer who stays in Katraj is currently spending his lockdown phase at his village in Bhor which is 53 kilometres from the city.

Morning session

My day starts at 7am and I exercise till 10am which also includes meditation. My father keeps a watch on how I go about my exercise routine. It includes different types of squats, lunges, push-ups. Once the session is completed, I have a healthy breakfast and then, I enjoy watching television till the lunch is ready. I like to watch movies and listening to songs, so the TV provides me complete entertainment. On regular days, it is not possible for me to watch the TV for such a long time.

Afternoon session

Once lunch is finished at 1pm, I play carrom with my father. It is fun to play and also helps to increase your focus. My father enjoys more as he finally gets a partner to play. At 3pm, I go to sleep for two hours.

Evening session

At 5:30pm, I start my fitness routine which includes core rehabilitation exercises. The session is generally of one and a half hours. On alternate days, I also do bowling practice on the terrace. I am back to rest mode once the session is completed and after having dinner, I switch to my hobby which is – watching videos of Sachin Tendulkar before I go to sleep.

No gym

I will not say life is difficult without the gym, because I do most of exercises at home and it is not affecting my fitness regime. If I miss doing any exercise, then my father is standing right next to me to remind me.

Hobby

I have worshipped Sachin Tendulkar since my childhood and whenever I get the chance to watch highlights of his batting performance, then, I am always ready for it. Because of the lockdown, I have the time to watch his video and his batting style gives me confidence. No one in the world can copy him and by watching him, I become mentally strong and keep telling myself that ‘even I want to give my best when it comes to cricket’. Every video of Sachin Tendulkar is like a learning lesson for me. I also enjoy watching Rahul Dravid videos. The whole world is going through a bad period and I urge people to stay at home for our benefit.