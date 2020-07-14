Punekars throng markets in panic-buying spree

pune

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 16:56 IST

With a ten-day lockdown coming into force in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad from Tuesday, chaotic scenes prevailed at markets, shops and ATMs on Monday as residents stepped out in huge numbers to stock up essentials.

Many areas in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad witnessed huge rush and people were seen flouting the safety norms amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Many residents broke all the social distancing norms especially at vegetable markets and senior citizens had a hard time while standing in long queues.

Meena Adhyapak, a senior citizen from Bibwewadi-Kondwa road, said, “Being a 72-year-old and going for grocery shopping is not an easy task during this time. I was waiting for more than 25 minutes in a queue to buy a packet of milk.”

“People are stocking up more than what is required,” she said.

Yash Oswal, a resident of Camp, said, “Vegetables and fruits were sold at high rates than usual and people did not hesitate to buy due to the lockdown.”

Vedant Shinde, a resident of Sahakarnagar, said, “There was a long queue at liquor shops. Only a few shops had appointed security to make sure people are following social distancing and other safety norms.”

Another resident Apurva Kulkarni, said, “I did not go out for shopping today (on Monday)as I knew there would be rush outside. People are ignoring all safety norms and stocking up essentials by risking their life.”

“All the essentials will be available even during the lockdown period. So there is no need to get involve din panic buying,” said Kulkarni.

Shubham Ghosh, a resident of Bavdhan, said, “I didn’t feel the need to buy more and stock up as all the essential commodities are going to be available throughout the lockdown period.”

Another resident Sumit Mathpal said, “Today my neighbour bought 30kg wheat flour and she stays alone. Moreover, it is going to be available every day in the store.”

Isha Pisal, a resident of Padmavati, said, “I visited a stationery store (lighthouse) today I had to wait for 20 minutes just to get inside the store. While returning home I saw a huge crowd at wine shops.”

A grocery shopkeeper in Undri, Ghansham Thakkar, said, “People have been rushing to our shop from the last three days. They are buying more than usual.”

“Due to the crowd it is becoming difficult to maintain social distance,” he said.

Rajesh Jain, a helper in pharmacy, said, “The rush from past three to four days has increased. People are stocking diabetes medicines for more than a month even though the lockdown is not going to last that long and the medicines are available too.”