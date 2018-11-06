Punekars take a step towards uplifting environment and mental health

Students ofRamchandra college, Wagholi and members of Novotel hotel, Pune Nagar road participated in a tree plantation and meditation drivejointly organised by Hindustan Times and heartfulness institute. Participants witnessed saplings of indigenous species being planted in and around the premises.The plantation of 30 big saplings in Ramchandra college on campus was sponsored by Pavan Randive ofGurukrupa Nursery.

At the Novotel hotel, Pune , as a part of the drive, a meditation session was organised, taking into account the wellness aspect. During this session, employees were introduced to a relaxation meditation and technique by an instructor who’s instructions helped employees in rejuvenating and left them with a very positive feeling.

Highlighting the importance of meditation Nitin Pathak, general manager, Novotel hotel, Pune, said, “The things that matter most in our lives are not fantastic or grand. They are moments when we touch one another with initiative such as these.”

