Punjabi community support Bharat Bandh in Pune

pune

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 20:58 IST

Pune: Members of Singh Sabha Gurudwara of Rasta peth, including senior citizens, women and children with some coming from Punjab, participated in the Bharat Bandh strike by protesting at Alka Talkies chowk on Tuesday. Around 100 people of the Punjabi community joined the protest in support of farmers.

Mandeep Singh, a farmer from Amritsar, Punjab, who had come to Pune said, “The farmer laws brought by the central government are not necessary and we oppose them. I have come from Amritsar to spread the word of protest and feelings of farmers from Punjab to Punekars.”

Another protestor Baljeet Singh, who is from Pune, said, “We all gathered at the gurudwara in the morning and walked towards Alka Talkies chowk to protest and support today’s Bharat Bandh. These new farmer laws will adversely affect farmers, there is no need of privatisation in the agriculture sector which the Modi government wants to bring through these new laws. Soon the time will come when there won’t be farmers remaining in the country due to this law and ultimately no food cultivation.”