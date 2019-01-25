R-Day: security tightened at Lohegaon airport and railway stations across Pune

With just a day to go for the 70th Republic day on January 26, the central railway division along with the Lohegaon airport have beefed up securities on both the locations, as a precautionary measure.

Divisional security commissioner D Vikas said, “We have currently deployed additional security personnel at the Pune railway station in the view of the upcoming Republic day. Two hundred and fifty personnel from our quick response team, railway police force, government railway police and the city police personnel have been deployed at the railway station.”

He further added, “We will also monitor all the movements through Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) surveillance system. Police officials will also be in plain clothes.”

The security drills have been stepped up at the Lohegaon airport. A special team of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will also be deployed at the airport incase of an emergency situation.

A senior CISF officials requesting anonymity said, “A special team of CISF is always present at the Pune airport. This team is called the ‘Reserved CISF Team’ which becomes active only in cases of emergencies. It is deployed on the occasions of Republic day, Independence day and when there is VVIP movement from the airport.”

