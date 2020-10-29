e-paper
Rains damage crops on 5.38 lakh hectares in western Maharashtra

Rains damage crops on 5.38 lakh hectares in western Maharashtra

pune Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 21:17 IST
Yogesh Joshi
Yogesh Joshi
         

In its report submitted to the state government, Pune district administration has stated that at least 1.72 lakh people in the district suffered due to the heavy rains recently and pegged total losses at Rs 67 crore.

The report comes after the panchanamas were carried out by the state government last week. Heavy rains had wreaked havoc in parts of western Maharashtra, including Pune and Solapur district between October 14 and 15.

Besides the damage to crops, heavy rains claimed 29 lives in four districts of western Maharashtra while 16 persons died in central Maharashtra’s Aurangabad division and three in coastal Konkan. In Pune district, seven persons lost their lives in separate incidents.

According to the report submitted by the Pune district administration, as many as 604 villages from 13 tehsils were affected by the rain, causing damage to crops on 68,000 hectares. Indapur tehsil was one of the worst affected in the district where crops on 14,395 hectares was damaged.

In Solapur district, the loss is around Rs 482 crore as around 4 lakh people suffered in the disaster, according to the report by local administration. The report states that at least 3.95 lakh farmers suffered losses due to rains.

Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh said that the administration has completed panchanamas (spot assessment) of crops and the report has been submitted to agriculture department. “The agriculture department will now forward reports of all districts to the government following which compensation process will begin.” The state government has already announced compensation of Rs 10,000 crore for rain-affected people.

In its report, Pune divisional commissionerate stated that crop on total 5.38 lakh hectares was damaged in western Maharashtra between June and October, of which maximum damage was during October. In the five months, 49 persons lost their lives.

Following the rains, leaders of various political parties visited flood-affected areas of the district, triggering a blame game as chief minister Uddhav Thackeray along with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar demanded aid from the Centre. Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, however, took objection to it saying that the state is trying to shrug off its responsibility.

No. of people dead due to rains between June and October this year

Pune - 13

Satara - 04

Sangli – 10

Solapur - 22

Kolhapur – 00

Loss in Pune district

Animals dead– 887

Birds dead – 20241

Houses damaged – 1,566

Crops damaged – 78,000 hectares

