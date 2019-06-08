Rechecking HSC papers in Pune division: Staff to work on weekends

The Pune division of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has called extra staff to recheck higher secondary certificate (Class 12) answer sheets.

BK Dahiphale, Pune divisional secretary, MSBSHSE, said, “Our staff across the district will work on Saturday and Sunday (government holidays) to recheck HSC papers. Priority will be to declare results of students who want to apply for further JEE advance exams and regular students.”

The education official said efforts are on to give photocopies of answer sheets and rechecking before June 15.

Ram Lendewad, whose brother failed in the HSC exams, said, “Today, my brother got photocopies of his answer sheets and we got it checked from teachers. In some of the questions where marks should be given to every step of problem solving, the examiner has given zero marks for the last incorrect answer.”

Kartiki Kharat, sister of an HSC student, said, “We (students and parents) will wait till June 8 to get the rechecking results before planning any step against the education board.”

