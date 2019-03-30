Reconsider publishing of thesis prior to PhD degree, says report

The part one of the professor Padmanabhan Balaram committee report was submitted to the University Grants Commission (UGC) on Thursday. One of the major aspects of the report is a provision to reconsider the process of publishing the thesis before the Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) is completed.

The committee reviews the existing guidelines on the use of substandard research journals by predatory publishers in Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) approvals.

Bhushan Patwardhan, the vice-chairman of University Grants Commission, said, “On Thursday we got part one of the report which the commission will now review. There are important reviews and revised regulations and suggestions in the report to improve the quality of research (Master of Philosophy (M.Phil) and PhD) in India.”

“One of the major aspects of the report is a provision to reconsider the process of publishing the thesis before the PhD is completed. While part two of the report, will mainly focus on improving the quality of PhD research in our country,” said Patwardhan.

The University Grants Commission in November 2018, had constituted a committee under professor Padmanabhan Balaram, former director of Indian Institute of Science-Bangalore, to review existing guidelines on the use of substandard research journals in PhD approvals.

“Within one week the second part of the report is expected to be submitted to the University Grants Commission,” said Patwardhan.

He was present at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on Friday to attend a programme.

Patwardhan, a professor at the Interdisciplinary School of Health Sciences, Savitribai Phule Pune University, was appointed as the vice-chancellor of the University Grants Commission for three years in September last year.

