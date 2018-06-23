Redevelopment and SRA cases to come under the preview of Rera in two months

The real estate regulatory authority (Rera) act has been successful in winning the faith of home buyers, but the citizens entangled in the legal actions of redevelopment issues and in cases involving slum rehabilitation authority (SRA) have been feeling left out.

In good news to these segments of people, the state government is in the process of formulating an additional amendment to the existing Rera act which will enable the redevelopment as well as SRA cases to fall under the purview of the act.

“It is true that Rera does not hear any case elated to either redevelopment or SRA. It does not fall under the ambit of Rera. However, the goverment is planning to take redevelopment and SRA cases under the legal jurisdiction of the Rera act,” said Vasant Prabhu, secretary, Maha-Rera.

He added, “As of now, the state government has not issued any Government resolution. However, the process of formulating such amendment is going on. It will take another two months to make the change in the act. Once the changes are done, the Rera court will certainly hear these cases as well.”

Suryakant Pathak, director, Grahak Panchayat who also has been at the forefront of the issue welcomed the efforts taken by the state government.

He said, “Redevelopment is a very important aspect of business in the real estate sector. It is indeed a big question as to why was it not included in the Rera act in the first place. However, it is better late than never.”

He added, “It is the need of the hour that developers come under the regulation of the Rera act, to avoid giving a free hand to them. The decision should be welcomed indeed.”

A Rera official from Pune, who preferred not to be named, said, “Citizens often come to our office with complaints related to delay in possession in the cases of redevelopment of the societies. However, we have to guide them to other courts as we do not have the right to act against such cases. With this amendment in the act, we would be in a position to help the people.”