Renovations for Chatuhshrungi temple tekdi to begin post Navratri 

The Chatuhshrungi Devsthan Trust, which maintains the Chatuhshrungi temple on Senapati Bapat road, is busy preparing for the upcoming Navratri festival, which will start on September 29.

The trust will start the renovation work for the upper part of the tekdi (hill) after the festival ends on October 8. The trust has allotted ₹7 crore for the work, which will be completed in two phases, over a period of two years.

“The tender process for the renovation will begin post Navratri. We will be renovating the entire upper part of the tekdi, except the main temple, called the ‘Gabhara’. It includes the main sabhamandap, staircases, queue system for men and women. We also plan on installing an escalator to make it easier for the elderly to enter the temple,” said Dilip Angal, managing trustee.

“Earlier, we were planning on installing a ropeway, but since the idea is not feasible, we decided on an escalator. The total area of Chatuhshrungi is three acres and during Navratri thousands of devotees visit the temple. We are planning to carry out this work in the span two years, as work will stop during Navratri next year. The public will have a renovated temple by 2021,” he added.

Meanwhile, preparations for this year’s Navaratri festival at the temple is on in full swing. The trust has donated ₹3 lakh to the chief minister’s relief fund for the flood victims in the state.

