Robbery attempt turns murderous in Pune as senior citizen stabbed by thieves

An elderly man was bludgeoned to death by unidentified robbers who entered his house located in Dongargaon village of Lonikand, around 40 kilometers from Pune district during the wee hours of Tuesday.

The deceased senior citizen has been identified as Kerba Bhiva Gadade (62) while his wife Muktabai Kerba Gadade (61) was critically injured in the robbery attack which took place at around 1.30 pm. She has been admitted to the Sassoon General Hospital where her condition is critical.

Their daughter-in-law Nirmala Ashok Gadade (30) lodged an FIR in connection with the murder and assault. A number of senior police officials including rural superintendent of police (SP) Sandip Patil rushed to the spot to assess the situation.

Investigating officers said that the elderly couple was sleeping in the entrance room while the daughter-in-law was in the adjoining room. Three armed robbers with sharps weapons barged into the house and attacked them around 1.30 pm. The senior citizen was killed on the spot while the robbers snatched the gold necklace and ring of Muktabai before they escaped. As Muktabai resisted their attempt, they attacked her with a sharp weapon on her head which left her unconscious in a pool of blood.

Rural SP Patil said that the police were working on different clues and have gathered information that two of them were seen lurking in the village for the past two days perhaps to find their targets. “We will achieve a breakthrough soon and teams have been formed to crack the case,” he said.

First Published: Sep 19, 2018 16:18 IST