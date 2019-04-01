Rs 15 lakh robbed from a SBI ATM in Thergaon

Unidentified thieves broke open and robbed an automated teller machine (ATM) of State Bank of India (SBI) in Thergaon on Saturday.

According to the police, the incident took place at 1.30 am. A gas-cutter machine was used to break open the cash holding unit of both the machines.

The thieves robbed cash worth Rs 15.94 lakh from the ATM. The officials said that the thieves also destroyed cash worth Rs 3 lakh which is in addition to the Rs 15.94 lakh , as they used a gas-cutter machine.

Sachin Shivkaran Kalge, 31, a resident of Thergaon filed a complaint at the Thergaon police station. The police have lodged a manhunt to nab the thieves.

First Published: Apr 01, 2019 16:37 IST