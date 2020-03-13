RTE admission first lottery to be declared on March 17

pune

Updated: Mar 13, 2020 21:35 IST

The first lottery under the 25 per cent quota of the Right to Education (RTE) admissions in the state will be declared on March 17, said state education department officials.

Dinkar Temkar, director, primary education and incharge of RTE admission said, “The first lottery of RTE admission will be declared on March 17 as per the instructions received from the state education department. Parents will start getting SMS on their registered mobile numbers once the lottery is declared.”

This year the process of RTE admissions has been delayed again and the scheduled was announced on January 18. Last year, the schedule was announced in March and the fourth round happened in September.

Mukund Kirdat, a city-based education activist said, “The parents of the RTE applicant are already worried regarding their child’s admission, and the administration keeps on delaying the process. This is the scenario every year. When the registration has been completed on March 4, then why is the department taking so long to declare the first lottery? This will inturn hamper the upcoming lotteries and the over all admission process.”

According to state education department officials, as of March 13, 2,91,656 applicants have registered for the RTE admissions in the state for 9,331 schools. The vacancy for RTE seats this year is 1,15,482. The last date for online registration was March 4.

In 2019, out of a total 1,24,530 students who were allotted seats, 76,909 completed their admission procedure after verification of documents in 9,195 schools in the state. While 47,621 students were unable to complete the admission process. The parents and education activists blamed mismanagement on the part of the administration for the same.