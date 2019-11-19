e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 19, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 19, 2019

Rubal Agarwal takes charge as CEO of Pune Smart City

pune Updated: Nov 19, 2019 19:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Rubal Agarwal, additional municipal commissioner of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) took over as the chief executive officer of the Pune Smart City Development Corporation Limited (PSCDCL) on Tuesday. Rajendra Jagtap held the charge of the CEO on deputation since June 2017 till November 14.

Agarwal has been working in Maharashtra since 2008 and has served across various cities of the state. “Pune Smart City projects get positive response from the Aundh-Baner-Balewadi area. We look forward to citizen’s active participation and support to Smart City projects,” said Agarwal on assuming charge.

top news
‘Do it or we will order’: Supreme Court to Centre on women in army
‘Do it or we will order’: Supreme Court to Centre on women in army
Tremors in Delhi, Lucknow and parts of north India after earthquake in Nepal
Tremors in Delhi, Lucknow and parts of north India after earthquake in Nepal
Empowered to intercept, monitor digital information in public interest: Govt
Empowered to intercept, monitor digital information in public interest: Govt
Gurdaspur Akali Dal vice-president shot dead, legs chopped off
Gurdaspur Akali Dal vice-president shot dead, legs chopped off
More shine and swing, upright seam: The science behind pink ball
More shine and swing, upright seam: The science behind pink ball
‘Am uncorrupted’: Telangana officer puts up big board in office
‘Am uncorrupted’: Telangana officer puts up big board in office
‘Bad call, will leave Shah Rukh Khan a message’: Yuvraj on KKR’s move
‘Bad call, will leave Shah Rukh Khan a message’: Yuvraj on KKR’s move
On The Record with Modi’s ‘Swachh Man’ Parameswaran Iyer
On The Record with Modi’s ‘Swachh Man’ Parameswaran Iyer
trending topics
HTLS 2019International Men’s Day 2019VVS LaxmanSushmita SenKalki KoechlinJKBOSE ResultsSSC Admit card 2019Delhi air qualityParliament Winter Session Live

don't miss

latest news

India News

Pune News