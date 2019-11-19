Rubal Agarwal takes charge as CEO of Pune Smart City

pune

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 19:34 IST

Rubal Agarwal, additional municipal commissioner of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) took over as the chief executive officer of the Pune Smart City Development Corporation Limited (PSCDCL) on Tuesday. Rajendra Jagtap held the charge of the CEO on deputation since June 2017 till November 14.

Agarwal has been working in Maharashtra since 2008 and has served across various cities of the state. “Pune Smart City projects get positive response from the Aundh-Baner-Balewadi area. We look forward to citizen’s active participation and support to Smart City projects,” said Agarwal on assuming charge.