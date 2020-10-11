Salesman in police custody for duping jeweller of ₹2.2 crore

pune

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 17:44 IST

A temple jewellery salesman has been remanded to Pune police custody by a local court on Saturday for duping a jeweller of ₹2.2 crore over the past year.

The arrested man has been identified as Anand Suresh Gundesha (42), a resident of Bhaktipujanagar in Kolhapur. He was remanded to three days in police custody.

A complaint was lodged by Somwar peth-based jeweller Debu Mujumdar (48), according to police.

“He used to work for the complainant a few years ago. He then started his own business and retained his employer as a client. They did not deal in money, but in left over gold of temple jewellery from normal gold jewellery. The accused took jewellery from the complainant and sold it to other dealers and split the returns. During the lockdown, he already had backlog payments from the past years, and then he defaulted on paying multiple times saying he has not received the payment in jewellery from his clients in other cities. But the other jewellers claim to have paid him. We will be questioning more jewellers soon,” said police sub-inspector Yashpal Suryavanshi of Faraskhana police station who is investigating the case.

The total value for which the jeweller was duped is estimated to be around ₹2,20,17,440.

A case under Section 406 (criminal breach of trust) of Indian Penal Code was registered at the Faraskhana police station against the salesman.