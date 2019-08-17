Sangli worst-hit as 3,430 houses destroyed in floods

pune

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 17:05 IST

Incessant rains in Sangli have destroyed 3,430 houses and displaced 3,05,957 people from 64,646 villages. The number, however, is set to rise as district officials are conducting punchanama at all affected houses to check risk and release help. The death toll in Sangli has also risen to 26 as more bodies were discovered by the relief teams, according to Abhijeet Chowdhury, collector of Sangli district.

As the residents returned to their homes on Thursday, the people were seen going about their daily routines wearing scarves. Heaps of household belongings now lay covered in sludge and slurry. Clean-up teams from Brihan Mumbai Corporation (BMC), Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) are taking efforts to clean the city.

As private relief material started pouring in, the collector urged non-government organisations to channel relief material through district machinery. “We are preparing kits of essential items to distribute among flood-affected people. Instead of reaching out to them on their own, I request NGO’s to channel relief material through us. This will avoid confusion. Private distribution of medicine is also not right. People should not suffer due to wrong medication,” said Chowdhury.

The district officials have also started a drive against people who are hoarding or selling daily-use materials at a higher price. There have been 10 such cases registered by special teams dedicated to the task, according to the collector. He has urged the residents to report such cases to the concerned teams.

First Published: Aug 17, 2019 16:25 IST