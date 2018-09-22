Savitribai Phule Pune University comes in second in R&D with industries in state

The Savitribai Phule Pune University has come second in the list of non-agricultural public universities in the state that partnered with the industry for research and development (R&D) activities in 2017-18, according to the state government’s data. The University of Mumbai (MU) stood a distant fifth and Shivaji University in Kolhapur (SUK) topped the list.

While the Kolhapur university engaged with 381 industries, it was followed by Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) (213), Shreemati Nathibai Damodar Thackersey (SNDT) Women’s University (145) and Solapur University (138). The MU reported 69 industry engagements.

The Kolhapur university also registered the highest number of memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and other forms of collaborations with various companies, as well as the number of faculty members and the students working on industrial projects. SPPU leads the varsities in industrial consultancy and technology transfer categories.

MU, however, stood second in four categories – industrial consultancy, MoUs, number of faculty members and students working on industrial projects.

Established in 1962, SUK has 280 affiliated colleges in Kolhapur, Satara and Sangli districts. Around 800 colleges in Mumbai, its suburbs and Konkan region are affiliated to MU – one of the three oldest universities in the country that was established in 1857.

According to experts, the universities in western Maharashtra – SPPU, SUK and Solapur University – lead owing to the high density of industries in the region. “Alumni of Walchand Institute of Technology, Solapur and SVER Institute, Pandharpur have established several companies in the region. The region is home to a large number of sugar factories which have tie-ups with colleges. The colleges also collaborate with the textile industry in Solapur and leather industry in Kolhapur and Solapur. The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) also has a presence here,” said an official from the Solapur University.

The government is pushing the public universities to focus on skill development and enhance the employability of students. Universities have been directed to interact with local industries to improve their curriculum and align it with local requirements. “The universities in the state currently lack the initiative to partner with industries in their respective regions. We have obtained the micro-, small- and medium-industry (MSME) profile of each district in the state and conveyed to university officials. MIDC officials have also been roped in,” said an aide to education minister Vinod Tawde.

First Published: Sep 22, 2018 16:32 IST