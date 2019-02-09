Savitribai Phule Pune University to start 4 undergraduate courses

For the first time ever since the inception of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) in the year 1948, the university from the coming academic year will be offering four undergraduate courses in the bachelor of science (BSc) which will be a three year academic programme for students after the completion of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC).

While addressing a press conference, Nitin R Karmalkar, vice-chancellor of SPPU said, “SPPU has never offered courses at the undergraduate level. However, it is for the first time, that SPPU will be starting four BSc courses in the campus as a part of the blended programme with Melbourne University and the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Pune.”

The new programmes in the SPPU will be BSc in physics, BSc in chemistry, BSc in environmental science and BSc in the earth and atmospheric science.

The batches for each course will have only twenty students, Karmalkar informed.

He said, “We will have a total of 80 students in the first year of these courses. The first two years of the course will have a common programme and in the final year, the students will opt for specialisation. It is our genuine intent to enhance the ability of the students by introducing these courses rather than having traditional courses.”

According to Karmalkar, the existing infrastructure at the SPPU such as science labs, buildings, teaching and non-teaching staff will be used for the successful implementation of these four courses.

Speaking about the impact of this initiative on the other colleges of Pune offering these courses, Karmalkar said, “With the introduction of these new courses we do not intend to encroach upon the existing educational institutions. However, it is the SPPU’s attempt to give quality education to the students.”

Welcoming the decision by SPPU, Dilip Seth, principal SP College said, “It is in the interest of the students that SPPU has decided to start four BSc courses of its own. Also, the student intake in these courses will only be of eighty students which are unlikely to have any impact on other city colleges offering graduate courses in BSc.”

SPPU to award JRD Tata fellowship to Phd students

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) from the coming academic year will award the Bharat Ratna JRD Tata fellowship to the Doctorate of Philosophy (PhD) students.

Nitin R Karmalkar, vice-chancellor of SPPU said, “We will commence a merit-based fellowship in the name of Bharat Ratna JRD Tata from the coming academic year. This fellowship will only be awarded to the PhD students studying in the SPPU.”

On being asked whether there is any financial assistance being provided by the Tata group as the name of the fellowship is based on the name of JRD Tata, Karmalkar said, “This fellowship is a sole initiative undertaken by the SPPU and hence we will fund it. Tata group is not providing any financial assistance. JRD Tata’s life has been inspiration to many and hence we have given his name to this particular fellowship.”

According to Karmalkar, the fellowship will be given post a rigorous application process.

He said, “This fellowship will be purely on merit basis. After the applicant applies for it, the application will go through a detailed process of scrutiny as our primary focus behind this initiative is to increase the quality of education and the output.”

There are cases where applicants enrol only for the reason of getting a scholarship, however, our emphasis henceforth will be specifically on good candidates for awarding the fellowship for which we have created a merit-based mechanism of selecting the candidates, added Karmalkar.

Foundation Day programme on Feb 10

SPPU is set to host its foundation day programme on February 10 near the main building in the SPPU campus. A total of five people viz. Dr Vijay Bhatkar, Thamatai Pawar, Didi Janaki, Gokuldas Shah and DM Mirasdar will be felicitated with the ‘Jeevan Sadhana Gaurav Award’ (lifetime achievement award).

First Published: Feb 09, 2019 16:22 IST