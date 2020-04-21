Screened and cleared, Maharashtra’s sugarcane cutters return home as sugar mills end crushing

pune

At least 20,000 sugarcane cutters stranded in various sugar factories due to the lockdown in view of the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic started to return home on Monday, after the state government issued directives to allow their movement. This move also marks the end of the crushing season for sugarcane in Maharashtra.

According to Saurabh Rao, state sugar commissioner, labourers started returning to their hometowns, most to Ahmednagar, Beed and the adjoining areas of Marathwada.

With these workers returning home, at least 130 sugar mills have stopped crushing.

“We have given permissions to sugar factories who have proposed to send their cane-cutters home and have also made the necessary arrangements like food and transport for the labourers. As of Tuesday, around 12,000 labourers reached their native place. Before leaving, the cane cutters underwent thorough screening to assess any possibility of Covid-19 infection,” said Rao.

Rao said that around 80,000 labourers were stranded in various sugar factories due to the lockdown.

Mahrashtra sugar director Uttam Indalkar said, “Labourers from all the key sugarcane factories namely Bhimashanakar, Jawarhar, Kisan Veer, Rajaram Bapu, Indapur and Datta Shirol, departed for their homes. A total of 25,000 labourers left from factories between Monday morning and Tuesday evening. Rest of the labourers will reach their native places in two-three days after getting the requisite permission.”

“After reaching the villages, the factory representative is taking the sarpanch’s signature,” Indalkar added.

Balasaheb Bende, chairman, Bhimashankar sugar factory said, “We made arrangements for 5,000 labourers. Though the labourers will have no work at their native place, they are comfortable at their respective homes. Hence, as per the government orders we made travel arrangements for them.”

As per sugar commissionerate, Maharashtra has produced 58.70 lakh tonnes of sugar till March 31, 2020.