Seized liquor worth ₹50 lakh stolen in Talegaon

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 17:23 IST

The Talegaon Police have lodged a case against seven persons for fleeing with illegal liquor stock worth ₹50 lakh, stored in a container, on Friday morning.

The stock was seized by the Maharashtra state excise department during a raid conducted on Thursday night. The staffers at the excise department brought the container to their office, when the accused escaped with the container.

Maharashtra excise inspector Nanabhau Phatangare has a lodged an official complaint in this regard.

The complaint states that the container, with number plate MH 20 DE 0207, was confiscated by the excise department during the raid on Thursday night at Shankarwadi, near Somatane phata on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

The container was brought to the office premises located on Talegaon Chakan road where a panchnama was conducted, the complaint stated.

The FIR further added, “At around 1.10am, two cars with numbers MH 12 DM 2020 and MH 12 CD 2713 arrived at the office where some unidentified persons abused and assaulted the staffers including the complainant and took away the container in violation of the government rules.”

Inspector (crime) Shahaji Pawar said, “It is a serious case where the accused prevented the government officials from discharging their official duties. The total illicit liquor stock kept in the container is estimated to be worth ₹50 lakh. Their details are being obtained and they will be arrested soon.”

The accused have been booked under 395 ( punishment for dacoity ), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from the discharge of his duty ), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace ), 506 ( criminal intimidation ), and 34 ( acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention ).