Sena demands power share in Pune Municipal Corporation from BJP

After the Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) decided to jointly contest the Lok Sabha polls, the former has now asked the BJP for a share in power in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). The Sena leaders have sought the post of the deputy mayor, standing committee chief and representation in other committees.

On Monday, BJP leaders and Girish Bapat, district guardian minister, held a meeting with party leaders in Pune. However, no decision was made on the power sharing issue. Currently, the BJP shares power with the Republican Party of India (RPI). Under the arrangement, while the mayor’s post is with the BJP, the RPI has got the post of the deputy mayor.

The BJP, however, is cautious about Sena’s demand as any arrangement with them may disturb their equation with the RPI.

With 98 seats in the 162-member civic body, the BJP is in a comfortable position in the PMC and does not need any support. Both the Sena, which has 10 corporators, and the BJP had contested the 2017 civic polls separately.

However, the recent decision of both the parties to contest jointly in the general eclections, has generated some hopes among the local party members to get some power in the civic body. “Leaders from both parties will hold another round of meeting in Mumbai to discuss the power sharing issue. We have sought representation in some committees,” said Sanjay Bhosale, Shiv Sena corporator and party leader in the Pune civic body. Bhosale had earlier sent a letter to mayor Mukta Tilak seeking a share in power.

First Published: Mar 05, 2019 16:27 IST