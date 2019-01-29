Senior citizen duped of Rs 1.5 crore in Pune

A senior citizen was duped of Rs1.5 crore in the name of added benefits from an old insurance policy.

Vijay Keshav Kanitkar (84), a resident of Dnyaneshwar co-operative housing society in Shivajinagar, received multiple calls from the accused stating that he had gained returns, bonus and interest amounting to Rs 3 crore on a policy he purchased decades ago. The complainant did not specify when the insurance police was taken.The police registered a case against six people identified as Badri Kailas, Kothari, Preetam Ghosh, Sitaram Kaisari, Chaturvedi, and Ajay Sharma.

In order to access the said amount, the callers asked the complainant to deposit various sums of money in multiple bank accounts. The victim deposited a total of Rs 1.5 crore via multiple transactions. The series of events took place between March 27, 2018 and November 13, 2018, according to the complaint. When he did not receive the promised returns after making the said number of deposits, Kanitkar approached the police.

A case under Section 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code and Sections 66(c)(d) of Information Technology Act was registered at Shivajinagar police station. Police inspector (crime) Pramod Waghmare of Shivajinagar police station is investigating the case.

