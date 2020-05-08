e-paper
Home / Pune News / Seven deaths, 117 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in Pune city on May 7

Seven deaths, 117 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in Pune city on May 7

The death count in the city is now 125 and there are 2,146 active positive cases in the city, according to officials

pune Updated: May 08, 2020 16:40 IST
Dheeraj Bengrut
Dheeraj Bengrut
Hindustan Times, Pune
84 Covid-19 patients recovered and were discharged from Pune city hospitals, said officials.
84 Covid-19 patients recovered and were discharged from Pune city hospitals, said officials.(REUTERS/ REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
         

Seven deaths and 117 fresh positive Covid-19 (coronavirus) cases caused due to Sars-Cov-2 virus were reported in Pune city on Thursday.

The death count in the city is now 125 and there are 2,146 active positive cases in the city, according to officials.

Meanwhile, 84 Covid-19 patients recovered and were discharged from city hospitals, said officials.

All the deaths which were reported on Thursday were of people above 60 years of age and admitted at different hospitals across the city. The oldest one was a 75-year-old male from Yerawada who was admitted at Kashibai Navale Hospital on May 1. He had pneumonia and died on Thursday at 10.20am.

Three patients from KEM hospital included a 65-year-old male and 66-year-old female both from Bhawani peth area. The male had pneumonia, while the female patient had an acute renal failure due to which she died.

Other three deceased patients included a 72-year-old male from Sassoon Hospital and a 60-year-old male from Sahyadri Hospital, Deccan, both from Ganj peth area. The third patient was admitted at Noble Hospital (pls check) and was from Lullanagar.

Deepak Mhaisekar, Pune divisional commissioner said, “Till date, a total of 680 positive patients have been cured and sent back home in Pune district. We are providing all necessary help to hospitals for the treatment of patients.”

