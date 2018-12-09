Sinhagad rape case: Uncle held for rape, murder of minor in Pune

Pune The police arrested a man on Friday midnight for the sexual assault and murder of the minor girl from his family in Sinhagad. The 17-year-old was found dead in her house by her younger brother on Thursday evening, according to Milind Shinde, deputy commissioner of police, Zone-3 of Pune.

The parents of the deceased girl were at work when the incident happened. While her father is a labourer, her mother works at Market Yard. The teenager’s 15-year-old brother was not at home as well.

“We had 2-3 suspects in the incident and when we questioned the girl’s uncle, initially he denied it, but later when we showed him the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage, he confessed to having raped and killed her,” said DCP Shinde. As both their houses are at least 3 km away, the police are investigating whether he had planned the crime.

While the police said that her genitals were bent out of shape, the police found marks on his neck as well. The arrested man, who works as a pick-up tempo driver, has claimed to be under the influence of alcohol. However, the police are investigating his claims.

The accused is a father to a girl and his wife - the deceased girl’s maternal aunt - is pregnant with their second child and was at her mother’s house.

The girl’s body was first taken to Silver Birch hospital where the doctors suspected sexual assault but could not confirm as the wounds were not visible to naked eyes. However, upon sending the body to Sassoon General Hospital for post-mortem, sexual assault was confirmed.

A case under 302 (murder), 376 (sexual assault), 377 (unnatural intercourse) of Indian Penal Code and Sections 4, 5(n) read with 6 and 8 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act, 2012 was registered against the man at Sinhagad road police station. Police inspector (crime) Sangeeta Yadav of Sinhagad road police station is investigating the case.

