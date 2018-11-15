Sinhgad technical education society, Pune issues reinstatement letters to staff

After the Bombay high court ordered the Sinhgad institute , to reinstate 96 terminated staff on October 31, the Sinhgad technical education society (STES) has finally begun the process. As per the order the staff members of STES who were illegally terminated by the management should be reinstated along with the payment of the full salary for the terminated period. The began issuing letters of reinstatement on Monday.

The court order had come in response to an undertaking which was submitted to the court by the STES to justify the terminations. The hearing was conducted on October 22, and the order was released on October 31 to withdraw the termination .

One of the staff members who received the re-joining letter on Monday, Durvesh Dandekar, said, “While we have seen a ray of hope after a long time, some of us are also worried about the technicalities. For instance, many of us had been transferred to Lonavla campus from various other campuses in Pune, and this reinstatement will be at the transferred office, not the previous one.We sent a grievance letter to Savitribai Phule Pune university. Hopefully, a meeting will be held by November 30 to revert to our original campuses after reinstatement.” The institute, has been unresponsive in terms of these developments.

