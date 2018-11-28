Six flats in Pune society robbed

Six flats in Montvert Finesse apartment in Pashan were broken into and robbed in the early morning hours of Tuesday. The six flats belong to Tushar Ramdas Bandopadhyay, Haresh Amre, LV Shridhar, Shastri, Ashok Chaudhury, and Suman Lata Singh, according to the police.

Between 2:10 am and 3:15 am, four people entered the building and threatened to harm the security guard if he raised an alarm. The four then tried to break the lock in the house owned by Bandopadhyay, but failed. However, Rs 15,000 cash was stolen from Amre’s flat while gold and silver jewellery were stolen from Shridhar’s flat, according to the police.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Bandopadhyay's brother, Tanmay Bandopadhyay, 45, who also lives in the same housing society. The four targeted houses in B-1, B-2 and C wing of the building.

A case under Sections 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment); 458 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night after preparation for hurt, assault, or wrongful restraint); 380 (theft in dwelling house) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian penal code (IPC) was registered at the Chatuhshrungi police station against four unidentified people. Assistant police inspector SR Thenge is investigating the case.

First Published: Nov 28, 2018 17:05 IST