Six months’ extension given to regularise illegal properties in Pune

The state government has now given an extension of six months to regularise illegal properties in urban areas. The date has been extended to November 30.

The earlier date for submitting the documents for legalising the unauthorised properties was July 19. However, unauthorised property owners did not come forward in various municipal corporation areas, which lead the state government to extend the date.

In the first phase, only 25 to 30 unauthorised property owners took the benefit of this scheme in Pune, according to officials.

Saurabh Rao, Pune Municipal Commissioner, said, “The government has given an extension for submitting the documents for next six months. Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has started accepting applications from unauthorised property owners from June 1 and will continue till November 30. Residents who want to legalise their properties should come forward and submit their documents within the stipulated time frame.”

Rao also said that the residents should submit the proposals through registered architects and engineers for the entire building. The property owners have to pay a penalty and complete the documentation to legalise their properties.

A senior officer from PMC on condition of anonymity said, “The scheme is not getting enough response from unauthorised property owners. If their properties do not come under the set rules then it will become easy for the civic body to take action against them.”

“As compared to Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has a major problem of illegal construction. Most of the illegal constructions in PCMC are falling in flood line areas. Illegal construction has become a political issue in PCMC and almost all political parties are promising to legalise it,” said the officer.

Illegal properties

6,000: Illegal properties in PMC

70,000: Illegal properties in PCMC

Committee studies issue

- Maharashtra government formed a committee to study the issue in 2015

- As per the committee’s recommendations, the Maharashtra government took a decision to legalise the constructions which are built before December 31, 2015

- Urban Development Department of the state government issued a notification for regularising illegal construction in 2017 and framed the rules for the same

Parameters for legalising illegal construction

- Repair and maintenance are permitted

- Construction should be before December 2015

- Width of approach road is important

- Should get NOCs from concerned departments

- Height of the building and floor space index (FSI) should be within the permissible limit

First Published: Jun 15, 2019 16:18 IST