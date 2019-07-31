Six of family killed as jeep rams tree on Bengaluru-Mumbai highway

pune

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 11:07 IST

Six members of a family were killed and two others, including a six-year-old girl were severely injured in a road accident that occurred near Kashil village in Satara district of Maharashtra on the Bengaluru-Mumbai national highway early Wednesday morning.

According to police, the deceased were residents of Dharwad district in Karnataka.

Police Sub Inspector of Borgaon police station, A. Awale, said the group was proceeding to Pune in an eight-seater Mahindra Marazzo vehicle and was travelling in early hours of Wednesday.

The speeding vehicle rammed against a tree on the roadside. Heavy downpour in the region coupled with loss of control over the vehicle was cited as the preliminary cause of accident. A case had been registered at Borgaon police station.

The bodies of those who died on the spot were shifted to government hospital in Nagthane for post mortem while the two injured were admitted to another government hospital in Satara. Their condition was stated to be critical.

First Published: Jul 31, 2019 11:06 IST