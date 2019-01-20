Skoda, Volkswagen open new technology centre in Chakan

Skoda and Volkswagen group India inaugurated a new technology centre in Chakan, on January 19. The opening ceremony was attended by Andrej Babis, Czech Prime Minister, and other government officials.

Babis at the inauguration ceremony, said, “I am delighted that Skoda Auto is expanding its presence and involvement in India with such significant investments and promising projects.

“The fact that Skoda is creating great opportunities for the high potential market here in India demonstrates the long-term strategy of the brand.”

Speaking in adulations of the talent in the country, Christian Strube - the member of the board for technical development, Skoda Auto said, “By opening the technology center, we underline our determination to make the INDIA 2.0 project a success.

“India has a number of excellent universities and highly qualified staff; this state-of-the-art facility will help us to unlock the huge potential especially with regard to design and development. Local development is the key to success.”

The technology centre will lay the foundation for the development of products that are specially designed for the Indian market, said Gurpratap Boparai, head, Volkswagen Group India.

He added, “We expect to roll out the first products, for both the Skoda as well as Volkswagen brands, by 2020-2021, starting with a mid-sized sport utility vehicle (SUV) based on MQB A0 IN platform. A model campaign, led by Skoda, will follow. I am convinced that we can use the strengths of Skoda to the great benefit of the entire Volkswagen group.”

