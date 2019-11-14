e-paper
Smart city CEO Rajendra Jagtap logs out

pune Updated: Nov 14, 2019 21:39 IST
Rajendra Jagtap, chief executive officer (CEO), Pune Smart City Development Corporation Limited (PSCDCL) has been transferred from his post, following an official letter from ministry of urban development, which states that he is relieved of his charge as CEO of Smart City as of November 14 2019.

According to the letter, Jagtap has been asked to report to additional secretary, general administrative department.

The said charge of the CEO has now been handed over to Rubal Agarwal, additional commissioner, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC)

Jagtap took over the reins on June 29 2017. Before that he worked as the additional commissioner of PMC from 2012-2017. He joined as CEO, Pune Smart City in June, 2017 for one year. His service was extended for one year till June 2019, based on the performance, the state government again recommended extension of his deputation.

During his time as the CEO, Pune Smart City Development Corporation Limited has been conferred with four national Smart City Awards by union ministry of housing & urban affairs in July 2018. The awards were for smart placemaking, lighthouses, smart public bicycle sharing and PMC care.

