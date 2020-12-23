e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 23, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Smuggled sand boa snake seized in Pune; two held

Smuggled sand boa snake seized in Pune; two held

Arrested men have been identified as Saurabh Jadhav and Kalidas Chavan, according to the police. One other person is on the run in the case

pune Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 17:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Forest official Ganesh Sarode was called for assistance and the reptile was seized from the arrested man’s possession.
Forest official Ganesh Sarode was called for assistance and the reptile was seized from the arrested man’s possession.(REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
         

The police arrested two men late on Sunday for smuggling a sand boa serpent, an endangered species for sale in the city at Rs 9lakh.

The arrested men have been identified as Saurabh Jadhav (21), a resident of Pisoli in Haveli and Kalidas Chavan, according to the police. One other person is on the run in the case.

Hawaldar Mahesh Mandalik of Sahakarnagar police station had received information that two people arriving with a rare kind of sand boa snake for sale in the city.

A trap was set around 10pm on Sunday near an open ground in Dhankawadi where the two were expected.

Forest official Ganesh Sarode was called for assistance and the reptile was seized from the arrested man’s possession.

Jadhav arrived at the spot around 10pm on a two-wheeler registered in Pune.

“Upon inspection of the storage of the vehicle, a white bag was found. In the bag was a black coloured serpent around three feet long and 2kg weight. Upon questioning Saurabh Jadhav, he revealed that he intended to sell the sand boa for Rs 9,00,000 in Pune,” read a statement from Arun Vaykar, senior police inspector of Sahakarnagar police station.

Based on Jadhav’s interrogation, Chavan was arrested.

A case under relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 was registered at Sahkarnagar police station.

top news
Agriculture minister says hopeful farm unions will discuss govt’s request
Agriculture minister says hopeful farm unions will discuss govt’s request
Cabinet approves revision in DTH norms, license to be issued for 20 yrs
Cabinet approves revision in DTH norms, license to be issued for 20 yrs
‘Reflects people’s faith in democracy’: Amit Shah on J&K DDC polls
‘Reflects people’s faith in democracy’: Amit Shah on J&K DDC polls
Govt revamps key scheme for scheduled caste students, increases central funds five-fold
Govt revamps key scheme for scheduled caste students, increases central funds five-fold
‘No need to convene Kerala Assembly session unnecessarily’: Muraleedharan
‘No need to convene Kerala Assembly session unnecessarily’: Muraleedharan
Former India spinner says he wouldn’t have returned home had he been Kohli
Former India spinner says he wouldn’t have returned home had he been Kohli
‘Had no option’: Man murders woman in Kolkata hotel, leaves note
‘Had no option’: Man murders woman in Kolkata hotel, leaves note
Explained: Problem areas for Indian team ahead of 2nd Test against Australia
Explained: Problem areas for Indian team ahead of 2nd Test against Australia
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19Farmers protest LIVEIndia vs AustraliaNew Covid strainFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In