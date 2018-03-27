SNBP school refutes allegations of illegal fee hike by parents, says have roll backed decision

Refuting all allegations of fee hikes made by protesting parents, management of SNBP International School has claimed that the parents are trying to defame the school with baseless accusations.

As many as 350 parents took to the streets to stage protest against the school for their decision to hike fees by ₹15,000. With no other option remaining, parents marched on to the school and warned the management of an indefinite strike, which finally compelled them to say that their decision will be rolled back on March 17.On Sunday, they had decided to take legal action against the school over the issue.

When contacted, the parents refused to comment on the claims made by the school management.

An official response from the SNBP school said, “The school management proposed to hike the fees by 10% across the school in due consultation of the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA). However, on concerns being raised by parents on Saturday, March 17, 2018, the school had rolled back the fee hike and had communicated the same with the help of a circular on Monday, March 19.”

“Despite the clarity, five per cent of parents are still harassing school authorities with mails and physical presence, demanding even books and notebooks be provided free,” alleged the school management.

The SNBP International School, Rahatni, have also requested the parents to “not stoop so low to defame an educational organisation”.