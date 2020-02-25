Socio-economic empowerment meet for Dhangar community on March 1 in Pune

pune

Updated: Feb 25, 2020 19:04 IST

Seeking reservation from the government, under the aegis of Maharani Ahilya Samaj Prabhodhan Manch, the Dhangar community of Maharashtra, has organised a state-level Dhangar socio-economic empowerment meet at Shiv Parvati Sabhagruha in Kondhwa on March 1.

The organisation members alleged that there has been a meagre two per cent literacy in the community and that members are living in abject poverty, at a press conference which was held at Patrakar Bhavan, Sadashiv peth, on Tuesday.

Sopanrao Kale, vice-president, Maharani Ahilya Samaj Prabhodhan Manch, Maharashtra, said, “The only option we had was to file a public interest litigation in the Supreme Court which we did in 2016. A total of 33 hearings have been conducted with regard to the petition and we hope for a positive response in the coming months. Now, we will hold this empowerment meet”

Kale informed that the previous government had commissioned the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) to conduct a survey and research on the socio-economic situation of the community and the details of the said report is yet to be made public. He added that the Dhangar community (herders) has a notable population which can influence considerable legislative and Lok Sabha constituencies and even gain power in the state.

“The elected community members have abandoned the cause of Dhangars after getting postings and perks. They no longer voice the problems of the community or work for change. We want to reduce poverty and illiteracy in the community,” Kale said.

Also present on the occasion were Gokul Varkande, president, Maharani Ahilya Samaj Prabhodhan Manch, Pune; Dattatreya Solkar, secretary, Maharani Ahilya Samaj Prabhodhan Manch, Pune, and other representatives of the Dhangar community.