Solapur traffic constable mowed down by truck driver who was fleeing after an accident; driver arrested after chase

A 51-year-old traffic police constable died after a speeding truck mowed him down near the market yard chowk in Solapur on Monday evening. The constable, Naganath Nanaware, succumbed a few hours later at around 7.30 pm at a private hospital in Solapur.

The driver, who was trying to flee with the vehicle, was arrested by police officials while he was going towards Pune. The police succeeded in tracking down the truck around five kilometers from the accident spot.

According to police officials, Nanaware and two traffic personnel were performing their duty at the market yard chowk. Nanaware was trying to stop the truck (MH 12 HD 7736), which had hit an autorickshaw, in Boramani area. An injured woman was sitting inside the autorickshaw. Instead of halting the vehicle, the driver increased the speed of the truck, and ran over the constable, as he signalled the driver to stop.

Mahadev Tambade, commissioner of police, Solapur said, “The truck was in speed and had already hit the autorickshaw and fled. Hence, the control room informed everybody regarding the incidence. At market yard chowk, Nanaware identified the truck and went on the road, signalling the truck driver to stop. But the trucker sped in his attempt to jump the check post and knocked Nanaware down.”

“Nanaware came in the way of the truck and was hit. His legs were came under the wheels of the truck and his head hit the road and he fell unconscious. One of his colleagues and locals rushed to his help, while the others started chasing the truck. The truck driver, however, managed to flee,” he added.

“The injured constable was rushed to Ashwini hospital, where he was undergoing treatment.But he succumbed to his injuries later in the evening,” said the officer.

Police registered a case under Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 186 (obstructing a public servant), 353 (assault to deter a public servant) 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code and 50/177, 66.1/192A of the motor vehicle act.

They are analysing footage of CCTV cameras installed near the accident spot.