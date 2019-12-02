e-paper
Monday, Dec 02, 2019

SPPU announces Yuva Gaurav Puraskar in five different categories

pune Updated: Dec 02, 2019 21:36 IST
HT Correspondent
Savitribai Phule Pune University, on Monday, announced that the university will award ‘Yuva Gaurav Puraskar’ to people who have done outstanding work at the national level.

The awards will be given in the following fields - Arts which includes all forms of arts- performing arts, films, media (TV), internet art - webcast, blogs and web series; sports, literature, research and social work.

Munjaji Rasve, deputy registrar planning and development section, SPPU said, “The university has set up a search committee for this purpose. Nominations can be submitted till January 3. The awardees will be decided between January 24 and January 29, based on presentations and interviews.”

According to Rasve, the candidate must have a degree from SPPU or colleges affiliated to SPPU. The award consists of a citation and a cash prize of Rs 40,000. The university will award at least four people (under 40) in a year.

The nomination forms are available on the SPPU website, www.unipune.ac.in

