e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 28, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Pune News / SPPU consolidate top spot with 3 more gold medals

SPPU consolidate top spot with 3 more gold medals

Mahesh Datta Asawale and Prajkta Ravindra Khalkar win gold in weightlifting, Jyotiba Bajrang Atkale in wrestling.

pune Updated: Feb 28, 2020 16:35 IST
PTI
PTI
Hindustan Times, Pune
SPPU bag 13 golds at the inaugural Khelo India University Games.
SPPU bag 13 golds at the inaugural Khelo India University Games. (HT PHOTO)
         

Bhubaneswar: Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) consolidated their position at the top by claiming three gold medals at the inaugural Khelo India University Games here on Thursday.

Mahesh Datta Asawale and Prajkta Ravindra Khalkar won gold in weightlifting competition, while Jyotiba Bajrang Atkale bagged a yellow metal in wrestling. Panjab University (Chandigarh) and Jain University (Bengaluru) remained on eight gold medals each, while with 13 golds, Pune University surged ahead. Guru Nanak Dev University (Amritsar) and University of Mumbai complete the top five on the charts.

Mahesh Asawale, who won the All-India Inter-University Championships in Mohali last December with total lifts of 258kg, showed an improvement here. He lifted 123kg in snatch and 143 in clean and jerk for a total of 266kg. He returned to the sport in September last year after a year-long suspension for a doping violation. Juturi Koteswara Rao (Krishna University) and Mithlesh Sonkar (Hemchand Yadav University) claimed the silver and bronze medals respectively with total lifts of 243kg and 238kg.

Manoja Kumar Sahu (Berhampur University), a silver medal winner in the boys Under-21 73kg class in the Khelo India Youth Games in Guwahati last month, also improved on his own mark. He lifted a total of 267kg here, compared to 264kg in Guwahati, to claim the gold ahead of Manish Kumar (Panjab University) and Lovepreet Singh (Punjabi University).

top news
Delhi gang rape convict Pawan Gupta files curative plea in SC against death sentence
Delhi gang rape convict Pawan Gupta files curative plea in SC against death sentence
5% quota for Muslims in educational institutions: Nawab Malik
5% quota for Muslims in educational institutions: Nawab Malik
In terror organisation Islamic State’s group, a photo poster from Delhi violence
In terror organisation Islamic State’s group, a photo poster from Delhi violence
Sonia forms Cong’s fact-finding panel to visit Ground Zero of Delhi violence
Sonia forms Cong’s fact-finding panel to visit Ground Zero of Delhi violence
Taking out his iPad, PM Modi made on the spot trade presentation to Trump
Taking out his iPad, PM Modi made on the spot trade presentation to Trump
India predicted XI for 2nd Test: Few big changes on the cards
India predicted XI for 2nd Test: Few big changes on the cards
Powered by hydrogen, Hyundai’s trucks aim to conquer the Swiss Alps
Powered by hydrogen, Hyundai’s trucks aim to conquer the Swiss Alps
‘A weak economy, but Hindu Muslim, Hindu Muslim’: Chetan Bhagat on Delhi riots
‘A weak economy, but Hindu Muslim, Hindu Muslim’: Chetan Bhagat on Delhi riots
trending topics
Delhi violenceNortheast Delhi ViolenceDelhi riotsMHT CETSamsung Galaxy S20Shehnaaz GillTahir HussainIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

india news

Pune News