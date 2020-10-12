SPPU final year exams begin today

pune

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 16:33 IST

The examinations for final year students of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) and its affiliated colleges will start from today. The exams are being conducted after two postponements.

A total of 2.5 lakh students will appear for the exams. Due to technical reasons, exams of some of the subjects have been postponed to October 17 by the SPPU’s examination department.

SPPU vice-chancellor Nitin Karmalkar said students missing the online exam for any reason will be allowed to reappear. The university has already issued helpline numbers for students to deal with technical issues.

“The exams for final year students are starting from October 12 and around 2.5 lakh will appear for these exams from three districts. There are 3,300 subjects for which exams will be held. Due to Covid-19, it is the first time when we are using technology on a large scale and conducting exams. Students safety and security is our primary goal and considering that we have made all the exam preparations,” said Karmalkar.

“While appearing for exams if there are any technical issues or any problems faced by students, then there is no need to worry. We will take special re-examinations for the students who faced the issues and not a single student will be left without appearing for the exam,” he added.

Of the 2.5 lakh students appearing for the exam, 2 lakh students have chosen the online option while 50,000 students have opted the offline option. For the offline exams, 113 centres have been identified where physical exams will be conducted. The written exams will start from October 12, while the mock test and question paper sets for practice started from October 8. These exams will be of 50 marks with multiple-choice questions (MCQ). A time limit of one hour has been set.

The students are unhappy with the mismanagement of the SPPU examination department.

Kamlakar Shete a final year student said, “There is a lot of confusion among students now, as SPPU is changing its exam plans randomly. Today they issue a circular about postponing exams of some of the subjects, SPPU administration should plan the exam schedule very carefully. We hope that the entire exams period goes on smoothly.”