SPPU introduces BA Liberal, Bsc Blended courses

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) university is introducing two new undergraduate courses from this academic year onwards.

The two new courses are Bachelor of Arts Liberal and Bachelor of Science Blended.

“Imagine during undergraduate years, you are studying mathematics along with media or physics along with philosophy. Similarly learning software for video editing along with software for number crunching and applying both the skills for a live project on social issues of a community. This is precisely what you will do in the Bachelor’s programme in Liberal Arts at SPPU now,” said Nitin Karmalkar, vice-chancellor, SPPU.

Based on the concept of liberal education, the three year BA Liberal Arts programme will run under the aegis of Interdisciplinary School for Science (IDSS) of the University. It is the first full-time programme in liberal arts conducted by a state university in Maharashtra. The programme is spread over six semesters and offers a multidisciplinary orientation through a number of core subjects. From second year onwards, students will have to engage a subject of their choice from the given set of subjects. Called as ‘major’, this intense engagement brings students at par with graduation level knowledge in the chosen subject. The course is open for students who have Class 12 board examinations from any stream.

While talking about Bachelor of science blended course, Karmalkar said, “The course focuses on understanding the vital links between various subjects of science while specialising in one. As the title indicates, the course offers a finely balanced blend of various scientific subjects which serves as the solid basis for a specialisation. Interdisciplinary School of Science (IDSS) of SPPU has launched this course. Besides the blend of various subjects in science, this three-year course offers specialisation in Physics, Chemistry, Environmental Sciences and Earth Science. One of the most attractive features of this course at IDSS is that the degree of the course by SPPU will be quality assured by the University of Melbourne and considered similar to a University of Melbourne degree worldwide. This will make students eligible for entry into a University of Melbourne or any internationally reputed MSc program.”

In the first and the second year of the course, students would study subjects related to Physics, Chemistry, Biological Sciences, Environment Sciences and Earth Science. Based on this general but comprehensive grounding, students can then specialize for a “major” in the third year. The course is open for students who have passed Class 12 board exams with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

The admission for both the courses will be given on the basis of the online entrance examination which will be conducted in July. The details of venue and schedule will be announced on SPPU website soon. Students can apply online on https://campus.unipune.ac.in/CCEP/Login.aspx. The last date of online application is July 1.

First Published: Jun 26, 2019 16:52 IST