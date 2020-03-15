SPPU to set up separate quarantine ward 

pune

Updated: Mar 15, 2020 20:20 IST

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) and its affiliated colleges and educational institutes in Pune and neighbouring Pimpri-Chinchwad, will set up a separate quarantine ward at their premises to combat the Covid-19 (coronavirus) outbreak as a precautionary measure, varsity officials said on Saturday.

A notification, which was released on Saturday, by SPPU said that all academic departments of the varsity, affiliated colleges and educational institutes in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad will remain closed from March 14 till further orders. Examinations, though, will take place as per schedule, according to officials.

A precautionary protocol has been issued by the SPPU health centre to all departments and colleges.

Praful Pawar, registrar, SPPU, appealed to students in the notification that they should not roam around “unnecessarily” during this period in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

“Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, students, college staff and research faculty who have travelled abroad and have come back to the campus after February 15, must be sent for home quarantine for a minium of 15 days. A separate quarantine ward will be established on the college premises with the help of government medical staff. If students or staff have Covid-19 symptoms they would be sent to Naidu Hospital,” stated Pawar in the circular.

“We are taking precautionary measures. We have appealed to students staying at the SPPU hostel, to go back to their home towns if they do not have examinations. We are abiding by the orders of the state government,” said Pawar.

Protocol to set up wards at SPPU

- Student, faculty and staff should be inquired for symptoms of fever, sore throat or dry cough.

- lf anybody is found to have the above symptoms, he/she should be immediately referred to the health centre.

- lf he/she is not willing, then, please contact the medical officer, health centre.

- After the patient is referred to the health centre, the ward and other places where the patient may have visited, must be cleaned using disinfectants. All contaminated surfaces must be throughly washed with soap, water and sanitiser.

- Advise faculty and staff to stay at home and avoid coming to the department if they are unwell.