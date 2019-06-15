Squash Nationals: Third seed Khanna wins in straight games to make semis

It almost seemed like a stroll in the park for the 22-year-old Tanvi Khanna when she took on the qualifier Sunita Patel in the quarterfinals of the 76th Senior Squash Nationals in the glass court at Amanora Mall on Friday. Khanna won the contest by a 11-4, 11-6, 11-6 margin and is set to square off against the India number one and top seed Joshna Chinappa.

Khanna, ranked 5th in the all India senior women’s rankings, started the game strongly against a nervous looking Sunita Patel. Having never played at the latter stages of such a huge event, it took the Mumbai girl a while to get her focus on track. “I was quite nervous before I walked onto the court as it was the first time I was playing in this kind of an environment. Maybe I need to stop letting the occasion get the better out of me, and do what I do best instead,” said the 17-year-old after the game.

Nerves do play a key role in big matches like these and it was Khanna who held hers in crucial moments during the game. Most of Patel’s points were won when she looked for the quick passing or drop shot rather than playing longer rallies – something that Khanna enjoyed doing and tired out her opponent in the bargain.

Even though Patel held a slender advantage in the third, Khanna quickly squashed the deficit and went on to see out the contest professionally and book a berth in Saturday’s semi-final.

Quotes

Tanvi Khanna: “I think today was a much easier game than yesterday but I still had to play well to get the job done. My performance over the past few days has been good but now I’m preparing to play Joshna in the semis.”

Sunita Patel: “I did not expect to beat her but I’m happy with the fight I put up and extremely delighted to reach the quarters. At times, it was difficult for me to see the ball due to the light coming inside the court, but that’s something I have to learn to deal with in the future.”

First Published: Jun 15, 2019 16:34 IST