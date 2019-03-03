SSC students of English medium schools in Pune find Marathi paper easy

On the second day of the state secondary school certificate (SSC) examinations on Saturday, students of English medium schools across the city answered their first paper, Marathi. According to many students, the first paper of Marathi was a good start for the exam.

Tanmayee Chandorkar, a student of Modern English School, said, “I was worried how the first paper would be, but all the questions were very easy and I am very happy.”

Another student of Modern English School, Tanishka Kamble, said, “I am glad I opted for Marathi, it was a very easy paper. Now, that my first paper has gone well, I can concentrate on other papers.

KIamble’s mother, Manisha, who was waiting outside the school gates during the examination, heaved a sigh of relief and said, “Since it was the first paper, I took leave from office to be present here to pick her up after the exam.”

The students of PES Modern English School, Balveer Shikshan Vidyalaya and Badhir Mukh Shikshan Kendra were at the PES Modern English High School centre for the examinations. “We are a sub-centre of PES Modern Girl’s School and 194 students are registered at this centre,” said Madhuree Shah, principal, PES Modern English School.

“A total of 3,37,261 students have registered across Maharashtra for this year’s secondary school certificate examination with the new course for Marathi, while there are 6,175 (repeaters for Marathi lower level – English medium and other mediums) for the old course,” said Ashok Bhosale, secretary, Maharashtra state board of secondary and higher secondary education. “Also, 8,830 physically challenged students have registered across Maharashtra for the SSC exams,” he added.

Special cases

Seven stone deaf students answered their first paper along with the regular students at the Modern High School. Their resource teacher, Gauri Lele, guided them during the exam. “These students are stone deaf and belong to a special school, Badhir Mukh Shikshan Kendra which is located on Bhandarkar road. They have 85 per cent loss of hearing and sometimes they do not understand words, then we explain it to them by using the sign language. Though they have regular books to study from, each student needs special training with words.”

First Published: Mar 03, 2019 15:28 IST