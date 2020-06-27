e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 27, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Staring at losses, PMPML plans voluntary retirement for employees aged above 55

Staring at losses, PMPML plans voluntary retirement for employees aged above 55

The PMPML is calling it a precautionary step as the elderly are at a greater risk to the Covid-19 infection.

pune Updated: Jun 27, 2020 16:51 IST
Dheeraj Bengrut
Dheeraj Bengrut
Hindustan Times, Pune
There are around 10,000 employees and workers in PMPML currently consisting of drivers, conductors, mechanical workers and clerical staff. Out of them, around 2,100 employees are above the age of 55. 
There are around 10,000 employees and workers in PMPML currently consisting of drivers, conductors, mechanical workers and clerical staff. Out of them, around 2,100 employees are above the age of 55. (Pratham Gokhale/Hindustan Times)
         

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) is struggling for survival due to the Covid-19 lockdown. Now, the organisation is planning Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) for employees above 55 years of age.

The PMPML is calling it a precautionary step as the elderly are at a greater risk to the Covid-19 infection. The decision has been taken by the PMPML board of directors, and a committee has been formed to set guidelines to carry out the procedure.

On the other hand, PMPML employees and worker unions are not happy with the decision. Most employees are not willing to opt for VRS and want to work in any other alternate government office.

PMPML chairman and managing director (CMD) Nayana Gunde, said, “The organisation is undergoing financial losses, secondly the Covid-19 infection is spreading in the city and elderly employees are at more risk. Therefore, we are going to give them VRS. There was a discussion on thr issue in the recent board of directors’ meeting. Now, a committee has been formed to make guidelines to execute the VRS. Once the committee submits its report further procedure will start.”

When asked whether it will be optional or compulsory retirement for the employees, she said, “It has not yet been decided whether we will compulsorily send them on VRS or it will be optional. According to the committee report, a decision will be taken.”

There are around 10,000 employees and workers in PMPML currently consisting of drivers, conductors, mechanical workers and clerical staff. Out of them, around 2,100 employees are above the age of 55.

Sunil Nalawade, vice-president of PMPML nationalist workers’ union, said, “It is unacceptable that the management will directly send workers on voluntary retirement. If they are planning anything related to elderly workers’ retirement, they should consult and take suggestions from the worker unions and we will give our inputs. If the scheme is beneficial to workers, it will definitely be considered and we will accept it. But if there are any glitches and financial losses to the workers, then it will not be accepted.”

tags
top news
India waits for China’s PLA to disengage at Ladakh, says won’t allow a ‘new normal’
India waits for China’s PLA to disengage at Ladakh, says won’t allow a ‘new normal’
‘Remember 1962’: Sharad Pawar’s brutal snub to Rahul Gandhi over Chinese ‘intrusion’
‘Remember 1962’: Sharad Pawar’s brutal snub to Rahul Gandhi over Chinese ‘intrusion’
LIVE: Union home minister Amit Shah, Delhi CM Kejriwal visit Covid-19 Care Centre
LIVE: Union home minister Amit Shah, Delhi CM Kejriwal visit Covid-19 Care Centre
Covid-19: Govt shines light on recovery rate as India breaks own record
Covid-19: Govt shines light on recovery rate as India breaks own record
‘Only Publicity’: Priyanka Gandhi on UP’s job scheme launched by PM Modi
‘Only Publicity’: Priyanka Gandhi on UP’s job scheme launched by PM Modi
Galwan clash ‘huge mistake’ by China, world already fighting Covid-19: Experts
Galwan clash ‘huge mistake’ by China, world already fighting Covid-19: Experts
‘I think they won’t select you’: How GR Viswanath’s career came to an end
‘I think they won’t select you’: How GR Viswanath’s career came to an end
Assam floods: 25,000 affected in Dibrugarh as water enters residential areas
Assam floods: 25,000 affected in Dibrugarh as water enters residential areas
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryHow to check UP Result 2020UP Board Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In