State government, local bodies responsible for floods, says Javadekar in Pune

pune

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 21:42 IST

Union environment minister Prakash Javadekar blamed the state government and local bodies for encroachment on riverbanks and causing a flood-like situation in the city and other areas of the state.

Javadekar was in the city for the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) upcoming Maharashtra Assembly election campaign. “Residential housing societies are being constructed near the flood line and hence, after rains, the areas get flooded,” he said.

Meanwhile, amidst the ongoing protest against cutting of trees in the Aarey colony in Mumbai, union environment minister backed the proposed car shed for Mumbai metro 3 and supported the government’s move of cutting down trees there.

He said, “The issue is related to the local municipal corporation, but we need to carry out development works and also safeguard the environment at the same time. So, to carry out the metro work it is important to cut down the trees.”

“Trees have been cut in Delhi to carry out the metro work, but the tree cover has increased across the country,” said Javadekar.

‘No opposition in Maharashtra’

Javadekar claimed that there is no opposition in Maharashtra and BJP will come to power again in the state. “NCP is active in western Maharashtra, but in this upcoming Assembly elections, the BJP will sweep all seats across the state,” he said.

Ram temple

On questioning, if the court rules in favour of building a Ram temple in Ayodhya, will the BJP construct the temple before 2024? Javadekar said, “The matter is sub judice and the final hearing is on October 18. It is the trust’s job to develop the temple on the disputed land.”

First Published: Oct 12, 2019 21:42 IST